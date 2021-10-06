Couple arrested in connection with toddler being critically injured

Two individuals have been charged in connection with critical injuries to a toddler.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Anthony Owenby, 27, and his wife Jacalyn Deanna Owenby, 24, both of Calhoun have been arrested and charged in the case, following an investigation.
On Friday, Oct. 1, deputies were dispatched to the hospital following a report of a critically injured toddler under suspicious circumstances. The two-year-old was subsequently flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
The investigation quickly became focused on a married couple who were babysitting the child, according to the GCSO. Several witnesses were interviewed, and physical evidence was collected during the execution of a search warrant at the apartment where detectives believe the crimes occurred.
Detectives discovered surveillance video from a local business which corroborated initial evidence. The babysitters, who have since been arrested, and who were acquaintances of the child’s family, are identified as
Anthony Owenby has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and first degree cruelty to children, while Jacalyn Owenby has been charged with first degree cruelty to children and giving false statements.
Detectives have reason to believe drugs played a role in this incident, according to investigators. Both defendants are being held in jail pending judicial proceedings. The child is now reported to be in stable condition.