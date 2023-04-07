Calhoun Police Department Car Logo

A Calhoun woman was killed early Friday morning in a wreck off the Highway 53 Spur.

On Friday morning, a female driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash, identified by Deputy Coroner Jonathan Pressley as Rebecca Lynn Wilson, 63, of Calhoun.

