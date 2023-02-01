A Calhoun man has been indicted in the case of a Plainville hit-and-run death. 

Jeffery Lance Hughes, now 50, was booked March 7 into the Gordon County Jail after turning himself following a Georgia State Patrol investigation into a wreck that left a bicyclist in serious condition with injuries that led to the man's death. 

