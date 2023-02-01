A Calhoun man has been indicted in the case of a Plainville hit-and-run death.
Jeffery Lance Hughes, now 50, was booked March 7 into the Gordon County Jail after turning himself following a Georgia State Patrol investigation into a wreck that left a bicyclist in serious condition with injuries that led to the man's death.
According to GSP reports, on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 7:26 p.m., Georgia State Patrol Post 43 Calhoun was asked to investigate a hit-and-run involving a vehicle and bicyclist at Highway 53 and Brownlee Mountain Road in Plainville.
A male victim on the bicycle, later identified as 52-year-old Michael Shane Robbins, was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene. At that time, Robbins was in serious condition and flown to Erlanger but later succumbed to his injuries.
Initial reports were that an older model orange dump truck hauling logs hit Robbins and left the scene. Authorities originally put out a call for information.
Upon turning himself in, Hughes was initially charged with felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree, felony tampering with evidence, hit and run, duty upon striking fixture, and operation of vehicle without current plate.
On Jan. 14, Hughes was arrested by state troopers, charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, a tail light violation, and a windshield violation.
Last week, Hughes was indicted by a Gordon County Grand Jury on charges of first degree homicide by vehicle, tampering with evidence, failure to report an accident, and expired tag. He remains in jail in the Gordon County Jail.