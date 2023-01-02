On Thursday, Dec. 29, William Sandridge, age 42, and Allyn Sandridge, age 41, of Gordon County, were arrested and each charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The GBI CEACC Unit and Homeland Security Investigations began a joint investigation into the Sandridge’s online activity after receiving a report in reference to their online activity. This investigation led to a search warrant of the Sandridges' home and their subsequent arrests.

