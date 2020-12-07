Dec. 3
Ivey, David Shane, 27, of 1066 Foster Lusk Road SE, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude, hit and run - duty of driver to stop, maximum limits (100+ mph in 35 mph zone), possession methamphetamine, reckless driving, transactions in drug-related objects, vehicles to drive on right side
Rutledge, Tyler James, 28, of 1303 S. Jackson Road, Athens, Tenn.., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor, manufacture/ sell/ dispense/ distribute
Sisk, Jonathan Marcus, 28, of 93 Echota 4th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery
Adams, Anthony Lawrence, 58, of 1814 Nitson St., Pletcher, Ala., was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with license required - surrender of prior licenses
Dec. 4
Herron, Crystal Michelle, 34, of 459 Field Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the PRO and charged with miscellaneous drug court sanction
Nix, Chip Delane, 48, of 132 Liberty Church Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of drug-related objects; going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs/ felony; manufacture/ selling/ dispense/ distribute
Williams, Linda Elaine, 50, of 420 Hanes Road, Oakman, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of drug-related objects; going inside guardline with weapon, liquor or drugs/ felony; manufacture/ selling/ dispense/ distribute
Perez, Baldomero Chilel, 49, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, no insurance, no license, no tag