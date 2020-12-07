handcuffs FOPD arrests

Dec. 3

Ivey, David Shane, 27, of 1066 Foster Lusk Road SE, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude, hit and run - duty of driver to stop, maximum limits (100+ mph in 35 mph zone), possession methamphetamine, reckless driving, transactions in drug-related objects, vehicles to drive on right side

Rutledge, Tyler James, 28, of 1303 S. Jackson Road, Athens, Tenn.., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor, manufacture/ sell/ dispense/ distribute

Sisk, Jonathan Marcus, 28, of 93 Echota 4th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery

Adams, Anthony Lawrence, 58, of 1814 Nitson St., Pletcher, Ala., was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with license required - surrender of prior licenses

Dec. 4

Herron, Crystal Michelle, 34, of 459 Field Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the  PRO and charged with miscellaneous drug court sanction

Nix, Chip Delane, 48, of 132 Liberty Church Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of drug-related objects; going inside guard line with weapon, liquor or drugs/ felony; manufacture/ selling/ dispense/ distribute

Williams, Linda Elaine, 50, of 420 Hanes Road, Oakman, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of drug-related objects; going inside guardline with weapon, liquor or drugs/ felony; manufacture/ selling/ dispense/ distribute

Perez, Baldomero Chilel, 49, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, no insurance, no license, no tag

The preceding information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrests that were featured in individual articles do not appear in the arrest records. The Calhoun Times prints arrest records on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

