Thursday, Nov. 26
Branch, Jennifer Hope, 42, of 769 N. Panther Circle, Sevierville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Kessler, Charles, 78, of 1235 Williams Rd., Dallas, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and held for another agency — Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Lopez, Michael Josue, 35, of 228 Forrest Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and housed for Calhoun Police Department for simple battery.
Summerall, Robert Clyde, 35, of 769 N. Panther Creek Rd., Sevierville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on wrong side of roadway, driving while license suspended, DUI drugs, failure to maintain lane, failure to top at stop sign, fleeing law enforcement officer, hit and run, obstruction of law enforcement officer, possession of drug-related objects, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, seatbelt violation, speeding (100 mph in a 70-mph zone).
Friday, Nov. 27
Bledsoe-Conley, Jimaz, 20, of 5515 Scruggs Ln. Apt 911, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by bringing stolen property into state.
Chandler, Antwon Terrell, 22, of 5425 Fairtree Rd. Bedford Heights, Ohio, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — felony, obstruction of officers — felony.
Johnson, Jr., Sylvester, 31, of 4773 Red Bud Rd. Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear — suspended license, no insurance, running a stop sign.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Holton, Ashley Lynn, 44, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public drunkenness.
Malone, Jasen Kareem, 39, of 204 Rome, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with distracted driving/ use of cell phone, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, maximum limits 76 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Murray, Austin Lane, 21, of 877 Knight Bottom Rd., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Walden, Joshua Eugene, 34, of 4382 E. Nance Springs Rd. Dalton, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.