Nov. 30
Garcia, Samuel Lorenso, 20, of 170 Green Meadow, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun City Police Department and charged with theft by taking
Johnson, Nicholas Alexander, 21, of 216 Brownlee Mountain Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, fighting in a public place
McCrickard, Dylan Miles, 29, of 3446 Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, fighting in a public place
Matthews, Talon Byron, 33, of 4457 Sequoia Park Trl, Snellville, Georgia, was arrested by the Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with commercial vehicle driver using/ possession of marijuana less than one ounce
Dec. 1
McDaniel, Zerie Lovada, 60, of 108 Creekside Dr. NW Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun City Police Department and charged with criminal trespass
Squellati, Stephen Ryder, 38, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun City Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, obstruction of officers - misdemeanor, public drunkenness, simple assault
Rothschild, Timothy John, 54, of 504 Oak Knoll Rd., Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault (fva), battery (fva), cruelty to children - third degree (fva), simple battery (fva)
Tumlin, Wanda Gail, 66, of 220 Owens Cutoff Rd. NE, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary
Walraven, Janice Kay, 53, of 148 Holbrook Rd. Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary
Dec. 2
Brewer, David James, 50, of 412 S. Willow St., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Calhoun City Police Department and held for the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department
Holt, Alexander Edward, 27, of 305 McConnell Rd., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun City Police Department and charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer (three counts), battery - (fva), cruelty to children third degree, cruelty to children third degree (fva), removal of firearm chemical spray or baton from law enforcement officer, terroristic threats and acts
Hudson, Judith Tristen, 34, of 214 James St. Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun City Police Department and charged with criminal trespass (fva)
Hyde, Jimmy Howard, 64, of 1104 New Town Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with marijuana possession - less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine
Lau Michael Chadwick, 40, of 1116 Willowdale Rd., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with probation violation - obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Manis, Raymond Cody, 29, of 113 Guyton Rd., Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with manufacture/ possession etc controlled or marijuana, marijuana possession - less than one ounce, possession and use of drug-related object, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine. In a separate arrest by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department on the same day, he was charged with simple battery (fva)