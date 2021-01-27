Jan. 21
Bailey, II, Roger Dale, 33, of 5 York Dr., Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with drugs not in original container, possession of drug-related object, possession of schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation o/c.
Ovalle, Erik Gavin, 41, of 634 Beason Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of heroin.
Stewart, Kelly Dawn, 41, of 688 Johnson Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields, possession of controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine.
Mata, Isaac, 29, of 615 Center St., Bessemer, Alabama, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving without a license, speeding — 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Rodriguez, Dago, 20, of 109 Creekside Dr., Apt. 2, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with duty upon striking a fixed object, failure to maintain lane, no license, too fast for conditions.
Jan. 22
Green, Melvina Denise, 32, of 9863 Eastdell Dr., St Louis, Missouri, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with distracted driving/ use of cell phone, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, maximum limits 90 mph.
Thomas, Bryan Lejay, 32, of 101 Prater Dr., was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery, cruelty to children — first degree.
Jan. 24
Brown, Pamela Sue, 52, of 419 South West 32 Terrace, Cape Coral, Florida, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, battery.
Crowder, Matthew Lyn, 36, of 224 Middle Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Hamilton, Reshard Ali, 41, of 452 Plainville Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
Stewardt, Dustin Ray, 26, of 122 Conasauga Dr., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane, marijuana — possession of less than an ounce.
Ungar, Melissa Ann, 32, of Motel 6 Highway 53, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with probation violation.
Abernathy, Anthony Roy, 29, of Causby Lane, Resaca, was arrested but the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, no insurance, no tag.