Jan. 17
Roberts, Joseph, 39, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, public drunkenness, public indecency, simple assault
Jan. 18
Ewing, Sarah Marie, 38, of 296 Self Rd., Remlap, Alabama, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of fraudulent ID.
Gray, Johathan Russell, 33, of 296 Self Rd., Remlap, Alabama, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice and held for Jefferson County, Alabama, law enforcement
Hanna, Sharon Marie, 49, of 426 Elm St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, public drunkenness, simple battery
Murphy, Aaron Heath, 46, of 313 Cherry Hill Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery/ simple battery — FVA — misdemeanor, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, disorderly conduct/ harassing phone calls
Pullum, Jamien Devar, 34, of 101 Barrett Rd., Apt. 11, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee)
House Kerri Ann, 45, of 801 Browning Rd., Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting — misdemeanor — city release card on file
Wilds, Alifia Nicole, 33, of 7705 Aspen Lodge Way, Chattanooga, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while license suspended, speeding — 93 mph in a 70-mph zone
Jan. 19
Grizzle, Zachary Tyler, 32, of 108 Nike Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with P.U.I.
Holiday, Justain Dontez, 30, of 913 Mitchell Rd., Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with commercial vehicle driver possession of drugs — marijuana — less than one ounce
Miles, Casey Lane, 39, of 3457 S. Riverbend Rd., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with probation violation o/c — burglary — 2nd degree, possession of methamphetamine
Phillips, Cody Jamison, 34, of 3572 Dews Pond Rd., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by conversion — felony, possession of drug-related objects
Riddle, Bridgette Sherray, 36, of 2864 Waring Rd., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with open container violation, possession of methamphetamine