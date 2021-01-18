Jan. 13
Anderson, Claude David, 55, of 507 Elliot Dr., Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles. He was also housed for the Calhoun Police Department for failure to appear o/c - suspended license; city probation warrant o/c - VGCSA, suspended license,
Clark, Jr., Stephen Lamar, 22, of 186 Woody Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine,
Defore, Brandon Jarrett, 41, of 236 Sunrise Lane, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Department and charged with probation violation o/c - false imprisonment, criminal damage - first degree.
Robbins, Danny John, 54, of 105 Hunts Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking - FVA.
Rodriguez, Juan Ramon, 29, of 167 Lilac Way SW, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault - FVA, battery - family violence - first offense - misdemeanor X2, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, cruelty to children - 3rd degree - FVA X4, cruelty to children - 2nd degree - felony, simple battery - FVA X2.
Russell, Terry Lee, 34, of 221 Gillespie Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Dotson, Tomas Richard, 54, of 536 Baxter Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and held for another agency.
McDaniel, Dale Wade, 38, of 250 Wildwood Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Jan. 14
Jackson, Cameron Seth, 21, of Lawson Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault - FVA, bond surrender o/c.
Rubio, Jamie Alejandro, 18, of 114 Francis Ct., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with carrying a concealed weapon X2, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark.
Smith, Michael Corinth, 55, of 1883 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery - FVA.
Jan. 15
Beasley, William Bowers, 43, of 248 T. Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery - FVA.
Conlon, David Alan, 34, 203 Rosewood Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to wear safety belts, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, spiderweb windshield, use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle.
Pass, James Danyl, 38, of 469 Mt. Vernon Dr., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with probation violation o/c - aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct.