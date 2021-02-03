Jan. 25
Chamblee, Thomas Adrain, 28, of 1438 Highway 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, probation violation o/c — child molestation, public drunkenness.
Jan. 26
Hernandez, Rachel Alicia, 22, 12 Stonebrook Drive, Euharlee, Georgia, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts.
Parker, Brent Patrick, 38, of 3962 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sale of methamphetamine.
Perez, Ricsys Gonzalez, 19, of 5242 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a valid license — misdemeanor.
Jan. 27
McGee, Ray Allen, 25, of 2941 US Hwy 411, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife.
Murphy, Samantha Lea, 32, of 677 Sam Nelson Road, Canton, Georgia, was arrested by the PRO and charged with probation violation o/c — theft by receiving stolen property/ theft by deception.
Willis, Kerry Bobby, 23, of 241 Carter Mountain Road, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with basic rules — too fast for conditions, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana — possession of less than one ounce.
Jan. 28
Causby, Deric Laroy, 33, of 370 Seabolt Hollow, Fairmount, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with probation violation o/c — criminal trespass; probation violation o/c — obstruction, prowling; probation violation o/c — possession of drug-related objects.
Hale, Amber Nicole, 35, of 111 Cherry St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Johnson, Douglas Lee, 41, of 110 Matter Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge — misdemeanor.
Serritt, Jason Charles, 39, of 291 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery — family violence (first offense) — misdemeanor.
Jan. 29
Fletchman, Irving Lincoln, 33, of 4526 High Grove Ct., Acworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Qasim, Muhammad, 24, of 265 Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, fleeing/ attempting to elude a police officer.
Rios, Domingo, 61, of 342 Pathfinder Cir., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving vehicle when registration suspended/ revoked, DUI — alcohol — misdemeanor, improper backing, no proof of insurance, open container.
Casimiro, Pablo Virgos, 23, homeless, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license.