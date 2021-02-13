An armed standoff Saturday with a Calhoun man ended peacefully with an arrest, according to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Craigtown Road and US Highway 41 north of Calhoun in response to multiple reports of an intoxicated, threatening man with a firearm.
Deputies arrived within minutes where a man, later identified as George Barry Goodwin, 64, of 2532 US Highway 41, went inside a utility shed behind his home.
Armed with a shotgun, Goodwin held deputies at a distance until a GCSO crisis negotiator was able to convince him to surrender. He was taken into custody uninjured and deputies recovered the shotgun.
Goodwin is charged with aggravated assault, pointing or aiming a gun at another, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.