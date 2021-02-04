62-year-old Calhoun man found dead behind Walgreens identified

A man was found dead behind Walgreens on South Wall Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
The man, identified as 62-year-old Bobby Commander, is believed to have been homeless. No foul play is suspected.
"A friend of his who checked on him from time to time found him," Pyle said.
Reports from Wednesday state that two men went to check on Commander in the afternoon and discovered him unresponsive in his tent.
The men contacted authorities at that time and were greeted by first responders with AdventHealth Gordon EMS.
Gordon County Deputy Coroner Nicholson responded to the scene and could not be reached for comment before press time.