Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Wednesday that two people were killed in a Bartow County fire.
The fire occurred at 170 Oak Leaf Drive SW in Cartersville around 7:02 p.m. on Sunday.
The 1,700-square-foot structure was approximately 35 years old and was completely destroyed by the fire.
“Two residents, Cynthia Beard, 72, and Johnathan Cleck, 20, were home at the time of the fire and tragically passed as a result,” King said in a news release. “The origin and cause of this event are still under active investigation at this time. Our Fire Investigations Division assisted the Bartow Fire Department on this case.”
These mark the 46th and 47th deaths from Georgia fires so far in 2021.