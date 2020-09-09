Dalton Lee Potter, the Texas fugitive who launched a three-day manhunt after allegedly shooting a deputy in Whitfield County and then crashing a truck pulling a stolen trailer near the Gordon County line before fleeing into the woods was caught late Wednesday after shooting another person, according to authorities.
Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood and Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston gave a brief press conference with television reporters at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday to announce the arrest.
Chitwood said Potter was found in the woods of northern Gordon County by deputies following a shooting earlier in the night at an area residence. Chitwood said the victim was flown to Chattanooga for treatment and is in stable condition.
Noah Cloer identified his father, Eddie Cloer, as the victim. He was feeding animals in his yard when Potter attacked, shooting him in the arm and grazing his head, Noah Cloer told WTVC. Eddie Cloer was able to fire back and Potter fled, his son said.
"We probably have over 100 officers, we’ve set up a strong perimeter, we still have the (Georgia State Patrol) helicopter in the air, we’ve got K-9s on the ground tracking in the woods,” Chitwood said, noting that it was getting dark outside.
He said deputies walked up on Potter and took him into custody without issue.
Around midnight on Monday morning, Potter fired multiple shots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney around midnight Monday morning during a traffic stop.
Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him, the GBI said. Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but Potter drove away south on Interstate 75. He wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods on foot, the GBI said.
The GBI also revealed Wednesday that Potter was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer that was found along the southbound lanes of I-75, near the Whitfield-Gordon county line. The GBI's bomb disposal unit will get rid of the explosives, the agency said.
Potter, from Leakey, Texas, was wanted in Georgia on five counts of aggravated assault, and on Texas charges of larceny and theft of more than $2500.
A second Texas man, Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was arrested Tuesday after surveillance video recorded him leaving the truck crash. Also wanted in Texas on larceny and theft charges, he's charged in Georgia with possession of methamphetamine, bringing stolen property into the state, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Ralston thanked the media and those people on social media who shared information regarding the case.
Potter was examined by medical responders, as is routine, before being taken to jail.
Another suspect in the case was arrested on Tuesday.
Jonathan Hosmer, 47, is in custody, and Dalton Potter, 29, remains at large, the agency said in a statement.
Jonathan Hosmer, 47, is in custody, and Dalton Potter, 29, remains at large, the agency said in a statement.
The gunfire happened around midnight Monday in Dalton when Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, the GBI said. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him, the GBI said in a statement.
Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies around midnight when he opened fire, authorities said.
Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but Potter made his getaway by driving south on Interstate 75. He wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods on foot, the GBI said. The stolen trailer was found along the southbound lanes of I-75, near the Whitfield-Gordon county line, the agency said.
Potter escaped into the woods on foot. He is considered armed and dangerous and a "Blue Alert" has been issued for his capture. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault on the deputy, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Monday afternoon.
The GBI later said they were searching for a second Texas fugitive — Hosmer — who they said was also involved in the shooting. Authorities said charges were pending against Hosmer, who was spotted on surveillance footage taken near the site of the truck crash. They did not immediately release additional details about Hosmer’s involvement.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.