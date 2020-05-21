Mrs. Frances Delaine Young, 85, of the Ryo Community in Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life early Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a 1954 graduate of Calhoun High School. Mrs. Young was born in Jasper, GA, on May 9, 1935. She was a daughter of the late Franklin and Ella Pinyan West. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Emmit West, sisters, Ernestine Culver, Onieda Silvers. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, William Dean Young of the residence; sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Candace Young, Butch and Willine Young, Johnny Young, Ricky and Darlene Young, Tim Young; daughters and sons-in-law, Cherie and Ellis Payne, Kellie and Barry Benson all of Fairmount, GA; brother, AW West; sister and brother-in-law, Lorene and Herman Garland all of Calhoun, GA; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Josh and Ann Young of Fairmount, GA; thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Frances Delaine Young will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the Pleasant Grove Ryo Baptist Church with Reverend Ronnie Howard and Reverend Lamar Beason officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Ryo Cemetery at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Dylan Young, Gregory Young, Josh Young, Cody Young, Andrew Payne, Luke Benson, Matthew Payne, and Conner Young serving as pallbearers and serving as an honorary pallbearer Larry Warnick. Reverend Jerome Silvers will officiate the graveside rites. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Due to the National health crisis, crowd restrictions will be implemented. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com Arrangements by family owned and operated Ponders Fairmount Chapel and Ponders Crematory, Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784. "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, and Florists"
