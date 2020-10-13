Mrs. Nancy Wyatt, age 75, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1945 in Columbia City, Indiana, a daughter of the late Donald and Gertrude Richardson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Wyatt, daughter, Jerri Marie Payne, brother, Bill Richardson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Taiwana Wyatt of Fairmount. GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Darwin Genth, Dorothy and Paul Meyer, Pat Hasty all of Indiana; grandchildren, Trent Wyatt, Sabrina Payne Swindle, Tabitha Payne; great grandchildren, Lane and Adalida; nieces and nephews. At her request she will be cremated and memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Fairmount Chapel 2566 Hwy 411 Fairmount, GA 30139, 706-337-3784
