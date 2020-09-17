Mr. Charles "Dennis" Wyatt, age 56 of Calhoun, GA, departed this life, Thursday September 17, 2020 at Advent Health Gordon County. Dennis was born June 26, 1964 in Rome, GA, the son of the late Calvin Taylor Wyatt Jr. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Debra Dale. Dennis worked and retired from Fed-Ex after 21 years. Dennis enjoyed life, loved his kids and a group of friends that meant a lot to him. Dennis collected guns, loved watching Brave baseball, wrestling, singing karaoke and cooking. Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan Moss Wyatt of Calhoun, GA, they celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary, June 16, 2020. He is also survived by his children, Dustin ( Jessica ) Wyatt of Calhoun, GA, Zachary Guess of Calhoun, GA, Gage Millican of Calhoun, GA, Holly Wilson of Woodstock, GA, Brandie Guess of Calhoun, GA; mother, Annie Mae Adcock Wyatt; brothers, Calvin ( Mona ) Wyatt II of Fairmount, GA, Gary Williams of Calhoun, GA, Terry ( Susan ) of Cartersville, GA; sister, Linda ( John ) Murray of Chatsworth, GA; grandchildren, Aubrey Stanley and Estelle Stanley. He also is survived by his furbabies, Reccie, Abigail, Lilly, and Pepper. The family will hold a private memorial service to honor their husband, father, grandfather, and friends. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the home of Mrs. Susan Wyatt. Arrangements by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. We own and operate our onsite crematory ensuring your loved one never leaves our care. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
