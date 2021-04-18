Anthony "Tony" Dalton Wingate, age 63, of Tunnel Hill, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Hamilton Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his father, Ben Wingate and mother, Patsy Goble Wingate and step-mother, Dot Wingate. He was employed at Shaw Industries for thirty years at plant "WD" and was held in high esteem and well respected by everyone who worked with him. He spread God's love to everyone he met. He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Hedden Wingate; daughters, Nicole Dempsey and Jessica Wingate, both of Tunnel Hill; Casey Mingle of Cohutta; sons, Matthew Wingate, Jaidan Hight and Jacob Hight; sister and brother-in-law, Beth Wingate Black of Hallsville, TX and Debbie and Jackie Bickers of Dallas, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Leigh Wingate of Gatesville ,TX and Ray and Cate McConnell of Atlanta; grandchildren, Marley Mingle, Ren Dempsey and Hopi Westbrook; niece, Jennifer Wingate. The funeral service will be held April 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Bradley and Rev. Michael Watkins officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. We invite everyone to wear flannel in Tony's honor. You may leave the family a message on the tribute wall, upload pictures or light a memorial candle at www.julianpeeples.com Funeral arrangements are by Julian Peeples Funeral Home, Pleasant Grove Chapel, Dalton. For more information, call 706-259-7455.
Service information
Apr 20
Funeral Service
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
6:00PM
6:00PM
Pleasant Grove Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral Home
2801 Cleveland Rd
Dalton, GA 30721
2801 Cleveland Rd
Dalton, GA 30721
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Apr 20
Visitation
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Pleasant Grove Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral Home
2801 Cleveland Rd
Dalton, GA 30721
2801 Cleveland Rd
Dalton, GA 30721
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
