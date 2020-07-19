Mr. Virgil Dean Wilson, 88, of Ranger, Georgia, departed this life on Sunday evening, July 19, 2020 in Cartersville, Georgia. Mr. Wilson was born in Fairmount, Georgia, on January 9, 1932. He was a son of the late William Sollie "W.S." and Nellie Louise White Wilson. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Tim Wilson; sister, Brenda West; brothers, Melvin Wilson, and Eugene Wilson; sister-in-law, Virginia Wilson; and a brother-in-law, Porter Black. He was a 1950 graduate of Fairmount High School. Prior to ill health he had been a salesman for Shaw Industries. Mr. Wilson loved to sing and was a member of Pleasant Grove Ryo Baptist Church. He loved talking to people and was a great businessman. He loved to play musical instruments such as piano, his guitar, and more. Mr. Wilson was a HAM radio operator and was a lover of history. Mr. Wilson is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Marsha and Butch Brendel of Talking Rock, Margie Wilson of Fairmount, Connie and Rick Luense of Rydal; grandchildren, Jordan Wilson, Jennifer and Ethan Smith, Deke and Wendy Hightower, Stephanie and Mark Owens, and Amy Luense; great-grandchildren, Haley Owens and Alyssa Owens; one great-great-grandchild, Harper Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Faye Wilson of Ranger; sister, Carol Black of Fairmount; siters-in-law, Shirley Wilson of Fairmount; and brother-in-law, Gene West of Rydal; several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Virgil Wilson will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Grove Ryo Baptist Church. Reverend Lamar Beason and Reverend Jerome Silvers will officiate. Mr. Wilson will lie in state at the church on Thursday where friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the service hour of 2:00 P.M. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Steve Black, Ronald Wilson, Keith Wilson, Gary West, Mitchell McDougal, Joseph Crider, Kevin Cunningham, and Ricky West will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. Due to the national health crisis, crowd limitations may be enforced, and social distancing is encouraged. The family requests that anyone attending services at the church please wear a mask for the safety of everyone. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia.
To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.