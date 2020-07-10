Mrs. Edna Ruth Wilson, age 71, of Adairsville, passed away Thursday, July 9 2020, at Gordon Hospital, Calhoun. Mrs. Wilson was born in Adairsville, GA, May 18, 1949, to the late James Clarence and Fannie Ruth Redd. She was of the Baptist Faith and had worked at Mohawk Industries as a packer. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Loye Wilson, and a brother, Johnny Redd. Survivors include her daughter, Marlena (James) Black of Adairsville; 3 sisters, Joyce Young of Adairsville, Mattie Lou Redd of Adairsville, and Joann Redd of Rydal; 5 brothers, Buddy (Sue Lane) Redd of Calhoun, Ricky Redd of Adairsville, Dean (Sherry) Redd of Cartersville, Billy (Pam) Redd of Calhoun, and Teddy Redd of Calhoun; 2 grandchildren, Matthew Grant and Kora "Izzy" Black; nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, Adairsville, with Rev. Cary Hall and Chris Childers Officiating. Pallbearers include Michael Childers, Shane Childers, Russell Redd, Richard Gilbert, Timothy Angel, and Justin Hall. Gary Patterson will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Adairsville is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Edna Ruth Wilson.
