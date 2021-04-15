Bruce Wilbanks, 50, of the Ranger Community died at his home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Bruce was born in Memphis, Tennessee; he was the son of the late Roy Bruce Wilbanks and the late Peggy Sue Baggett Walker. His sister, Michelle Walker, also preceded him in death. He worked at Toyo Tires. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Wilbanks; his son and daughter-in-law, Vincent and Kacie Wilbanks; his grandson, Stephen Bruce Wilbanks; his sister Renee Wilbanks (Gerald Shoemaker); his brother-in-law, Derryl Walker; five nieces and three nephews. To honor Bruce's wishes, his body was cremated and all services are private. The Brannon family and Staff are honored to serve the family of Bruce Wilbanks.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former vet clinic manager pleads guilty to stealing over $250K in funds
- Valdosta fined, stripped of wins, banned for 2021 playoffs
- Updated: Atlanta Police: Runaway girls have been found and are safe
- Police: Discovery of burnt body leads to arrest of two men responsible for at least three homicides
- Lumber prices a big contributor to increased cost of housing
- 14th District photo contest open for entries
- 'Defund police' bill passes in Georgia as gun carry, protest crackdown stumble
- Pepperell grad returns home after more than two months in Atlanta hospital.
- New Ball plant producing recyclable cups by the hundreds of thousands daily
- Five more people indicted in ram killing during white supremacist gathering