Bruce Wilbanks, 50, of the Ranger Community died at his home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Bruce was born in Memphis, Tennessee; he was the son of the late Roy Bruce Wilbanks and the late Peggy Sue Baggett Walker. His sister, Michelle Walker, also preceded him in death. He worked at Toyo Tires. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Wilbanks; his son and daughter-in-law, Vincent and Kacie Wilbanks; his grandson, Stephen Bruce Wilbanks; his sister Renee Wilbanks (Gerald Shoemaker); his brother-in-law, Derryl Walker; five nieces and three nephews. To honor Bruce's wishes, his body was cremated and all services are private. The Brannon family and Staff are honored to serve the family of Bruce Wilbanks.

