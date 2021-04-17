Aida Luz "Ronnie" Whitener, 72, of Calhoun, GA passed away on Wednesday, April 14th after a 15 month courageous battle with lung cancer. Even in the toughest of times, she retained her faith in God, sense of humor, and sassiness until the end. Ronnie was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, and moved with her parents and 10 siblings to upstate NY as a child. After high school, she joined the United States Marine Corps and was ultimately stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. She met her husband, Michael K. Whitener of Dalton, GA, in Germany while he was serving in the United States Army. They married in Germany and spent the next 40 years happily married until Michael's passing in 2011. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Cindy Whitener of Woodstock, GA, and her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Lynn Steely of Calhoun; her grandchildren Cameron Whitener, Ryan Whitener, Bree Steely, and Jake Steely. She also leaves behind nine of her siblings spread from New York to Illinois to South Carolina to Puerto Rico; Maria Beldo, Beatrice Rodriguez, Lillian Rodriguez, Betty Marin, William Rodriguez, Patricia Rodriguez, Christopher Rodriguez, David Rodriguez, and Caroline Rodriguez, plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Rufino and Albertina Rodriguez, her brother, Peter Rodriguez...and her beloved Yorkie, Suki. The family will hold a private memorial and she will be laid to rest at Haven of Rest Memorial Park in Calhoun, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the American Cancer Society to continue the research into a cure for this disease that impacts so many families every year.
