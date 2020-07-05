Peggy Elaine Elrod White, 76, of Calhoun died at Advent Health Gordon on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Peggy was born in Pickens County, Georgia on May 16, 1944; she was the daughter of the late George A. and Melba Evans Elrod. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James L. Brown Sr.; Her sons, Jimmy Brown; her daughters Tracy LaverneBrown and Robin L. Jackson; her sister, Patsy Bell. Peggy was a member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. She worked with her sister at Patsy's Floral Fashions in Cartersville. Peggy is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, Donald White; her daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda J. and Kevin Lane, and Amanda and Jonathan Rosser; her brother, Phillip Elrod; her grandchildren, Leslie Moore, Melissa Brown, James Barnette, Jayna Barnette, Garrett Poole, and Kaylie Poole; eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation for immediate family will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with extended family and friends to follow until 1:00 p.m.The graveside service will follow the visitation on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. from Pleasant Grove (Ryo) Baptist Church. Rev. Dale McConkey officiating. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Peggy White.
