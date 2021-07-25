Frances Chastain White, 96 of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was born on December 4, 1924, to the late Andrew and Maybelle Smith Chastain. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Phillip White; son, David White; grandchildren, Jason White, Jody Patterson; brother, W.F. Chastain; sister, Alice Chastain Williams. Frances worked in the area textile industry for many years. She was a graduate of Red Bud School in the class of 1942. Frances was a longtime member of Bethesda Baptist Church. She was a natural-born caregiver who loved to be with her family and friends. She is survived by her son, Larry (Dorothy) White; daughter, Paula (Kenneth) Patterson; grandchildren, Jennifer White Phillips, Jessica (Amir) White Boyangui, Steve (Angie) White; her great-grandchildren, Sydney, Abby, Josie, and Dax; other family members. The White family will receive friends on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow the visitation on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow the service at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pastor Wesley Hunt will officiate. The Deacons of Bethesda Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers; the Ladies Sunday School Class from Bethesda will serve as honorary pallbearers. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Frances Chastain White.
Service information
Jul 29
Visitation
Thursday, July 29, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 29
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 29, 2021
3:00PM
3:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Dolly Parton dresses up in Playboy outfit to celebrate husband’s birthday: ‘He still thinks I’m a hot chick’
- Buc-ee's Calhoun set to open Aug. 23
- Son charged in father's killing, Greensboro police say
- Floyd hospitals notify employees of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program
- Police ID Woodstock man killed in I-75 crash in Marietta
- Floyd County Jail report for Friday July 23, 8 a.m.
- Your lunch money: What to do with the cash arriving on pandemic EBT cards
- Keyshia Cole mourns mother
- New COVID-19 cases jump 578% in the past two weeks in Floyd County, 2 new deaths reported
- Noah Feldman: Amy Coney Barrett is trying to tell us something
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.