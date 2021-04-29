Marsha V. Waters, of Calhoun, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, at Assured Hospice Care in Cartersville, Georgia, on April 28, 2021. She was in hospice care for eight days and received many visitors, flowers and phone calls of love and support. Marsha V. Waters was born on March 24, 1951 in Whitfield County. Marsha was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Leslie, aged 15, in 1996, as a result of a car accident. She was also preceded in death by her father, Marvin Lewis Waters, and Clifford M. Long, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Murtice Williams Long, and six brothers: Lewis (Jeanette) Waters; Craig (Patsy Long); Jeffrey (Sandy) Long; Paul (Melissa) Long; David (Kathy) Long; and Monty Long. Aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive, all of whom she loved with great love. A special friend, "sister," and caregiver Sandra Phillips also survives. She leaves behind her constant companion, loyal friend, little "girl" and pet, Emilee. Marsha spent many years working in the sales industry, including automobile sales. She worked at Ross Woods Adult Day Services in Dalton, prior to obtaining leave for illness. She enjoyed this work very much, as she loved spreading smiles and warmly interacting with the clients there. Prior to retiring, she was employed by Regions Bank of Calhoun. Marsha later obtained her CNA license and was happy to sit with, care for and encourage her clients. Her priority in life was sharing Jesus and helping others. Though Marsha was raised and lived much of her life in Gordon County, she traveled extensively throughout the world ministering for THE LORD and witnessing His Hand and Heart working in her life and those she encountered. She traveled to Honduras, Costa Rica, Finland, Portugal, England, Israel, Russia and West Africa. She also valued the sanctity of life and was instrumental, along with others, in preventing an abortion clinic from coming to Calhoun, Georgia. Marsha's heart was to seek God and to know His Word and His will. She was ordained in 1986 by Robert Paul Lamb at the Word of Life Church in Canton, Georgia. Marsha attended Seminary at the Christian Life School of Theology in Columbus, Georgia. She received counseling training under the leadership of Elder Dorathy Railey in 2009 at Life Center Ministry, Dunwoody, Georgia. She founded and pastored Integrity Worship Center from 2000-2007 in Calhoun. She was a co-leader for "Celebrate Recovery 12 Step Program for Women," at North Point Church in Adairsville, Georgia in 2013. She received her certificate of ordination in August 2018 from Harvest Time Church, Huntsville, Alabama. Marsha has also worked in "Be in Health Ministry" in Thomaston, Georgia. She pastored Faith Worship Center of Calhoun, since December, 2017. In 1996, Marsha's daughter Leslie, who was about to be sixteen, was killed in an automobile accident. Leslie was with five of her friends, two others which also lost their lives. The news coverage of the tragedy was extensive in the Metro Atlanta area. The girls were part of an innocent high school prank which angered a homeowner and resulted in a fatal automobile accident. Three young girls lost their lives, and three lived to endure the aftermath. Marsha chose to forgive and received her strength from THE LORD. She was able to speak at her daughter's funeral and to witness to hundreds and many more through media coverage, both local and state wide. She and the families whose daughters were involved in the accident were invited to be guests on the Oprah television talk show, where the topic was, "Is 16 too young to drive?" Marsha maintained that God was with her through the worst of times, and He walked with her daily to provide continued comfort, joy and peace. She learned of the liberty in forgiveness to walk by faith and receive from God by faith. A service to celebrate Marsha's life will be held Sunday, May 2nd at 4:00 PM from Crane Eater Community Church with Rev. Roy Smith and Rev. Anthony Lombard officiating. Music will be arranged by Donna Stanfield Gay. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sean Hachen officiating. Pallbearers serving will include, Lewis Waters, Monty, Paul, David, Jeffrey and Craig Long, Darrin Clark and Tom Hill. The family will receive friends at Crane Eater Community Church Sunday, May 2nd between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM and friends can visit at the funeral home Saturday, May 1st between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. It is suggested for those attending, that Masks be worn, and social distancing guidelines be observed for your safety and the well being of others. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Marsha V. Waters.
