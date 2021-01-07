Dorothy Brown Walraven, age 87 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2021 at her residence. Dorothy was born on March 5, 1933 in Murray County, GA to the late Sam Brown and Flora Key Brown. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by: her husband, Otto Walraven; two daughters, Janice Copeland and Pam Franklin; son, Tony Edwards; and four brothers, Leonard Brown, King Brown, Bill Brown, and Sam Brown. Dorothy was a lifetime resident of Gordon County, GA and prior to her retirement worked for Crown Craft and Red Bud School. Dorothy loved the Lord, her children, enjoyed telling stories, and was an artist. Dorothy is survived by: her son, William Joseph "Joey" Walraven; daughter-in-law, Sharon Walraven; grandchildren; April Edwards, Dawn Franklin, Robert Copeland, Stephanie Walraven, Weston Walraven, and Christian Walraven; two great-grandchildren, Hudson Walraven and Carter Walraven; four brothers, Fred Brown, Hoyt and Virginia Brown, Frank and Odell Brown, and Jim and Ellen Brown; sister, Sarah and Roger Burnley; and special pets, LittleBit and Spot. Funeral Services were conducted on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Herschel Pierce officiating. Interment followed in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included: Weston Walraven, Hudson Walraven, Robert Copeland, David Brown, Greg Brown, Timmy Walraven, Brent Walraven, Barry Walraven, and James Parker. The family received friends on Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 4 PM until 6 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home has proudly been entrusted with the care of Dorothy Brown Walraven.
