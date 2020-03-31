Norma Lee Wable, 98, of Dalton passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Lula Jane Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Wable; son, Kenneth Wable Jr.; grandson, Kenneth Jeffrey Wable; brothers, Arthur Floyd Smith and Luther Smith; sisters, Clara (Sis) Davis, Gwendolyn Tweedell and Ora Jane Rushing. Norma is survived by her daughter, Brenda W. Roper (Noel); son, Norman Samuel Wable (Gale); daughter-in-law, Peggy Wable; 7 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Wable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

