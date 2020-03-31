Norma Lee Wable, 98, of Dalton passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Norman and Lula Jane Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Wable; son, Kenneth Wable Jr.; grandson, Kenneth Jeffrey Wable; brothers, Arthur Floyd Smith and Luther Smith; sisters, Clara (Sis) Davis, Gwendolyn Tweedell and Ora Jane Rushing. Norma is survived by her daughter, Brenda W. Roper (Noel); son, Norman Samuel Wable (Gale); daughter-in-law, Peggy Wable; 7 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Love Funeral Home, 706-278-3313.
Most Popular
Articles
- Calhoun business owner charged with human trafficking, child molestation
- Body found in creek at Seab Green Road bridge
- Report: Silver Creek woman assaulted train engineer with machete
- 'Never been so scared' -- Local COVID-19 patient shares her story
- COVID-19 case figures jump in Polk from single person to 10 in a week
- Coroner: 5 dead in Bartow were members of the same family
- Many Northwest Georgia COVID-19 cases linked to one gathering; Georgia lists 1,643 positives statewide
- Police investigating shooting incident on East Jule Peek Avenue in Cedartown
- Rome city commission orders residents to shelter in place; Floyd County to discuss Tuesday
- Floyd County couple "thankful to be alive" after contracting COVID-19