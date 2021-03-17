Mr. Rudy Edvin Lopez Vasquez, age 40 of Calhoun, GA, departed this life, Wednesday March 17, 2021 at the local hospital. He was born June 20, 1980 in Guatemala. A son of the late Alberto Calletano Lopez Fuentes and Rayna Isabel Vasquez Revas. He is survived by his wife Maritza Mendoza Merida of the residence; children, Cindy Lopez Mendoza, Rudy Lopez Mendoza, Bryan Lopez Mendoza; brothers, Ubaldo Lopez Mendoza, Antonio Lopez Mendoza of Little Rock, AR; sister, Doris Lopez Vasquez of Guatemala; cousin, Darvin Antonio Lopez of Calhoun, GA; several nieces and nephews. Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Rudy Edvin Lopez Vasquez will be held Monday March 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. from the Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Pastor Cesar Cardona officiating. Interment will follow in the Fain Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by, Ponders Calhoun Chapel 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
