Austin Eugene Vance Sr. age 71 of Cleveland TN. (previously of Calhoun Ga, passed away at his home from health complications with his family by his side on October 2, 2021. He enjoyed guns, cars, hunting and picking at people. He is survived by his daughter Kita (Tim) Krewson, sons, Austin Jr. (Bob) Vance, Arnold (Angela) Gillman, granddaughters, Karly Vance, Savannah Vance, grandsons, Dalton (Caitlyn) Gillman. Dylan Gillman, brothers, Calvin (Angie) Vance, Jimmy (Dina) Vance, Roger (Jennifer)Vance, special niece, Shelli Vance, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Arnold Dean Vance, cherished great granddaughter Brynlee Rena Vance Young, mother, Lucy Presley, father, Ray Vance, sisters, Tootsie Suttles, Betty Garland, brothers, Franklin Vance and Billy Vance. No public services will be held at this time. You are invited to share a personal memory of Austin or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist the Vance family with these arrangements.
