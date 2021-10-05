Margie Eva Holder Trammell, 80, of Cartersville went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021, after a brief, but valiant fight with COVID. She was one of nine children born to Ben Lee and Roxy Earlene Thomas Holder. She spent the majority of her life in Gordon and Whitfield Counties. She worked at World Carpets in Dalton until she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Franklin Eugene Trammell, and siblings Guy Holder, Marlen Holder, Oscar Holder, Daniel Holder, Clarence Holder, Frances Collins, Janelle Holder, and Jean Harris. She was also preceded in death by a special friend, Lamar Graham. She is survived by her boys and their wives Edward (Shari) Trammell and Randy (Kathy) Trammell, both of Tunnel Hill, and Randell (Catherine) Trammell of Cartersville. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers-in-laws and sister-in-laws Marilyn Holder of Calhoun, Marie Holder of Muscle Schoals, Alabama, Betty Jean Trammell of Dalton, Evelyn (Hugh Don) Sanford of Dalton, Mike (Ann) Trammell of Resaca, and Liz (Elmo) Watkins of New Iberia, Louisiana. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other family members, and many special friends who were like family. She loved her family dearly and was an amazing seamstress and cook. She was always quick to crack a joke and lend a helping hand to those in need. Her sense of humor, her unconditional love, and her zest for life made an impact on all who were privileged to know her. At her request, she was cremated and a celebration of life service for friends and family will be held when it is safe to do so. A later notification of this event will be published. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory be made to the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement (www.georgiacivics.org) where she volunteered or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) as her sister, Jean, and father, Ben, were both affected by this dreadful disease.
