Mr. Billy Leon "Road Runner" Townsend, age 77, of the Ludville Community in Pickens County, Georgia, departed this life Thursday January 7, 2021, at home of his daughter surrounded by his loving family. Billy was born October 25, 1943 in Fairmount, Georgia, a son of the late Reverend William "Little William" and Ruby Emalease Hamrick Townsend. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruthelle Collis and brothers, James Monroe Townsend, Edward and Mandy Townsend and Clyde Townsend. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy and Robert Hales; son, Billy Leon "Bo" and Cindy Townsend, Jr. all of the Ludville Community; sister-in-law, Shirley Townsend of the Jerusalem Community; grandchildren, Robbie and Kim Hales, Mitchell Hales, Tyler and Michelle Townsend and Titus Townsend; great-grandchild, Lauren Hill; ex-wife, Jackie Seacy of Ludville, GA; many adoptive grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Billy Leon "Road Runner" Townsend, Sr., will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend Mitchell Hales, Reverend Bobby Timms and Reverend Chris Pack officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his brother at Pleasant Grove (RYO) Baptist Church Cemetery in Fairmount, Georgia, with Tyler Townsend, Matt Cross, Jacob Mulkey, Jake Walraven, Ego Roden, Jonathan Hopkins and William Marlow honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel, 2566 Hwy. 411, Fairmount, Georgia, 30139, from 4"00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and after 12:00 p.m. noon Sunday until the service hour. Due to the National health crisis and the Covid-19 virus, masks must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed when visiting the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org and www.ogr.org
