Mary Shepherd Tippens, 96, of Calhoun, died at AdventHealth Gordon on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Mary was born in Calhoun on January 16, 1925 to the late Alton and Rendi Muse Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brent Cochran. She was a longtime member of Belmont Baptist Church. Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Lamar Cochran; her grandchildren, Brett Cochran and Charma Cochran; her great-grandchildren, Andrew Cochran and Maggie McBrayer. The Cochran family will receive friends on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow the visitation on Monday at 3:00 P.M. from the funeral home chapel. Rev. Eddie Brannon will officiate. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers are Billy Hamilton, Brett Cochran, Jeff Baker, Ron Free, Donald Shepherd, Michael Parker, and Bobby Shepherd. Honorary pallbearers are Brenda Free, Brenda Hamilton, Ovaline Abernathy, Mary Jo Risley, Judy Hall, and Angie Hyde. The Brannon family and staff honored to serve the family of Mary Shepherd Tippens.
