Glynn Eugene Tindall, born September 25, 1938, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 21, 2020, at the age of 82. His beloved wife, Gwen Mize Tindall of 60 years, and his adoring children were by his side. He is survived by his children Kathy Urbanick (Greg) of Cartersville, GA, David Tindall (Suzy) of Huntsville, AL, and Christy Waters (Tim) of Tulsa, OK. He is also survived by his grandchildren, in whom he delighted, Zachary Sherwin (Leah), Wes Sherwin, Jonathan Tindall, Matthew Tindall, David Waters, Hannah Waters, and great-granddaughter Sophia Sherwin. He has surviving brothers J D Tindall, Franklin Tindall (Ginger), sister Mary Emma Brown (Clinton) and special brother in law and sister in law Sam and Jeanie Mize. He has many treasured nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny and Mary Annie Tindall and sister in law Jane Tindall. He was a devoted husband, father, and Christian witness. At the Cancer Center, he met each person taking treatment and asked could he pray with them. No one ever refused. As a Gideon, he especially enjoyed giving Bibles to students in the local schools. He taught the Sportsman Sunday School Class at Belmont until he became sick. He loved singing in the choir and with the men's ensemble Redeemed. He was a retired educator from DeKalb Technical College, enjoyed gardening, tending his flowers, and most of all giving away vegetables and watermelons to friends. He also enjoyed a good game of Rook or Mexican Train. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 12:00 to 2:00 at Belmont Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2:00 in the church. Pastor Stephen Williams, Rev. Jim Sellers, and Glynn's children will speak. Treva Sellers will have charge of the music. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sportsman Class of Belmont Baptist Church. A private family burial will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gideon's International, PO Box 1254, Calhoun, GA 30701. Many thanks and appreciation to Terrilyn Blackstock and the staff at Advent Health Oncology who took such loving care of Glynn. They became forever friends. Dr. Maxwell Parrott and the wonderful staff at Tapestry Hospice gave us the advice, medicines, equipment, and loving care and concern, night or day, that we needed for this difficult journey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1254, Calhoun, GA 30701 in Glynn's memory. Due to the National health crisis and the COVID-19 virus, masks are required and must be worn properly at all times and social distancing must be observed. Online condolences may be expressed and the guest book signed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Glynn Eugene Tindall
