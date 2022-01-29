When Grayson Franklin Tilley entered Heaven on January 20th, he was reunited with his G-Momma, Aunt Susie, Maw Maw, Paw Paw, and Aunt Cheryl. He was a strong man with a big heart, who always made you laugh, and always looked to help the underdog. Whether he used his quick wit or his guitar, Grayson could entertain you for hours. Grayson had a strong desire to help people. On many occasions, when asked what he wanted to do with his life, he would say, "I just want to help people." His 25 years on earth included lots of joy, laughter, deep thought, learning, and artistic expression. He left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. He loved and was loved by his mom (Judy), his dad (Larry), his dog (Swish), his five siblings, Jennifer (Chris), Jamie, Lauren (Kent), Chris (Nina), Katie (Blake), and his Nana Boo, Jerri. He also had eleven nieces, and nephews, several aunts, uncles, family members, and friends who absolutely adored him. Growing up in Calhoun, Grayson graduated from Calhoun High School in 2015 and was an honor graduate and football letterman. His greatest passion was music where he learned to play the guitar in his teens and at one time, attended Berry College on a music scholarship and was currently attending Dalton State College. He was a wonderful songwriter who seemed to always have a knack for songs that people in need could find peace and comfort in while listening. We are heartbroken. We will miss him. He was such a good son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. We have peace knowing that he is with Jesus. "Come to me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take up my yoke and learn from me, because I am lowly and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30 CSB Visitation will be on Saturday, January 29th, from 12-2 at Calhoun First Baptist Church with the celebration of life immediately following. A graveside service will take place at Hopewell Baptist Church in Ranger. Pallbearers serving include, Truett Moss III, Triston Fuller, Christian Manzano, Matt McHann, Hunter Moss, Carson Brown, Caleb Hayes, and Aaron Hayes. Honorary pallbearers serving will include Cole Jackson, Chazz Moss, Thomas Lester, Chase Cassell, Jake Baker, Garrison Baker, Zach Ruth, and Seth Green. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Grayson's memory to "NAMI" National Alliance on Mental Illness by visiting their web page at www.namiromega.org. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Grayson Franklin Tilley.
