Laura Virginia "Ginger" Thompson, 56, of Adairsville, Georgia died Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1964 in Arcadia, Florida to Carl Jarrett Thompson and Laura Virginia Welles. She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Nanci Bly (Bruce) Greene, Shalley Graef, and Courtney (Johnathan) Smith; nephews, Cody and Ryan Green; nieces, McRenna Wooten, Cammie Smith, Triniti Brown, and Natalie Wilkerson; several friends and family also survive. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. from Nellie Peters Memorial Chapel. To leave condolences and sign the online guestbook please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Laura Virginia "Ginger" Thompson.
Service information
Nov 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 14, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Nellie Peters Memorial Chapel
1122 South Wall Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
1122 South Wall Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
