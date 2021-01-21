William Calvin Thomas, 89, of the Plainville Community, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021. He was born on November 10, 1931 to the late William Burgess Thomas and Arvie Velma Mincey Thomas. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2019, Shirley Ann Thomas; brothers, Allan Thomas and Wayne Thomas; sisters, Doris Sewell, Margie Peppers, Virginia Rogers, Clara Nell Shaw, and Linda Hunt. He was a member of Northwood Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He had also served as a deacon at Curryville Baptist and Fellowship Baptist Church for a combined total of 52 years. Calvin retired from Carriage Carpet after 25 years of service. He was a singer with the Thomas Family for almost 40 years. He was a avid fisherman, loving camping, and canning. He is survived by his children, Michael (Sue) Thomas, Ronnie (Darlene) Thomas, Lamar (Kathy) Thomas, Wanda (Jeff) Rollins, James D. Thomas, Lisa Cross, Billy (Mandy) Thomas, and Jennifer Biddy; brothers, Larry Thomas, Jimmy(Marie)Thomas, and Paul Thomas; sisters, Judy(Ron)Turner, Gail(James)Wilson, and Barbara Ann Paris; nineteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. The family will receive friends on January 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Thomas, Rev. Tim Brown, and Rev. Adam Thomas. Burial will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens with Tim Stover conducting the graveside service. Pallbearers are, Kevin Thomas, Dylan Thomas, Logan Thomas, Landon Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Jeremy Leight, and Greg Muse. Honorary pallbearers are, Chandler Thomas, Cameron Thomas, Zeke Thomas, Carter Thomas, Jordan Green, Zack Selman, Jeffery Ross, and Keith Sims. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Calvin Thomas.
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Friday, January 22, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 23, 2021
3:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
705 Old Red Bud Road
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
