Mrs. Sylvia Jean Thomas age 81 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Pittman Thomas, Sr.; parents, Henry A. Mullins and Estelle Morgan Mullins; son, Claude Pittman Thomas, Jr.; daughter, Edith Sue Garner; granddaughter, Wendy Lyn Gulledge; brothers, Rudolph, HA, Lester, Willlie, and James Mullins; sister, Annie May Fox. Survivors include sons and daughter-in-law, Ray and Alta Thomas of Cohutta, and Earl Thomas of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Myrtle Smith and Roger Kelley of Crandall; brothers and sister-in-law, Bill and Claudia Mullins of Chatsworth, and Clifford and Evie Mullins of Crandall; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Buster Wilkins of Dalton, and Sue and Charlie Parris, of Dalton; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Thomas will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Corbin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged. No food or beverages will be allowed in the funeral home. Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
