Danny Paul Thomas, 49, of Calhoun, Ga died Saturday, November 14, 2020. Danny was born in Atlanta on March 13, 1971. His mother, Dorothy Kyle Thomas, preceded him in death. Danny was a 1990 graduate of Red Bud High School. He worked as a foreman for the Georgia Department of Transportation. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. He had been a member of the Pine Chapel Lodge F&AM. Danny is survived by his loving wife of thirty-one years, Carol Thomas; his father, Paul "Shorty" Thomas; his children, Brianna Thomas and her fiancee, Jeremy Tidwell, and Bryan Thomas; grandchildren, Ellie, Atticus, Leon, and Flynn; his siblings, Brenda (Robert) Watkins, John (Lisa) Thomas, Lee (Donna) Thomas, Tawanna (Terry) Collins, Andy (Natalie) Thomas; his father-in-law, James C. Whitfield; his sister-in-law, Brandy Whitfield; several nieces, nephews, and other family members. The family will receive friends Monday, November 16, 2020 at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Due to the ongoing national health crisis, face coverings must be properly worn by all those who plan to attend. Social distancing guidelines must be followed at all times while attending the visitation and service. The family suggests that memorials be made to Danny's wife, Carol, to help with the many unexpected expenses that have been incurred throughout his illness. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Danny P. Thomas.
