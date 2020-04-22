Robbie Talley, Lou Robbie Lou Talley, 80, of Sugar Valley, GA died April 23, 2020. Service will be held Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Robbie Talley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 6:40 pm
Robbie Talley, Lou Robbie Lou Talley, 80, of Sugar Valley, GA died April 23, 2020. Service will be held Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription