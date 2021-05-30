Ann Owens Swanson, 78, of Calhoun, GA died Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was born in Oakman, GA on October 9, 1942 to the late Aristo Owens and Tennie Pack Owens. She was preceded in death by her siblings, James (Jim) Owens, William (Bill) Owens, Robert (Bob) Owens and his wife, Stella, David Owens, Edward Owens, John Owens, and Ruth Collis and her husband, R.L.; brothers-in-law, Donald Mealor, Boyce Swanson, Charlie McDougle. Ann retired after 30 years in education, where she taught at Sonoraville Elementary, Gordon Central High School, and Fairmount Elementary. She loved to cook and travel. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother; she cherished the time she spent with her family. Ann was a member at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Ann is survived by her loving husband of sixty-one years (Who was also her high school sweetheart), Lewis Swanson; her daughters, Pam Silvers, Kathy Swanson, Judy (Brad) Hayes; sisters, Thelma (Harry) Harrison and Pat Mealor; sisters-in-law, Dolly Owens, Muriel Owens, Mary Owens, and Brenda McDougle; her grandchildren, Brandon (Krissy) Silvers, Brooke (Austin) McGraw, Tiffany (Alvin) Adams, Brooklyn (Jesse) Underhill, Luke (Randi) Hayes, Jake Hayes; her great-grandchildren, Adalee McGraw, Wyatt McGraw, Dakota Allen, and Austin Pennington; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 31, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral will be conducted on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Waites officiating. Music will be provided by Ann's nephew, Shane McDougle and her great-niece, Lauren McDougle. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers are Luke Hayes, Jake Hayes, Brandon Silvers, Dakota Allen, Austin Pennington, and Brad Hayes. Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Underhill, Roger Gilbert, Gary Silvers, her former students, and fellow educators. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Ann Swanson.
Service information
May 31
Visitation
Monday, May 31, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Jun 1
Funeral Service
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
1:00PM
Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
