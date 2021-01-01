Mildred Lee Sutherland, 86, of Calhoun, GA died Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born on September 26, 1934 in Gordon County to the late Fred and Willie Mae Sullivan Hartley. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Sutherland; Son, Jeffery Sutherland; granddaughter, Brittany Sutherland; great grandson, Noah Rain; Brother, Floyd Hartley; sister, Jessie Mae Hartley; brother-in-law, J.C. Jarrett. Before Mildred's health declined, she enjoyed working in her yard, walking, visiting friends and neighbors, and providing childcare for many years in her home. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Mark Leberman ; sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Vicki Sutherland and Terry and Misty Sutherland; sister, Marie Jarrett; grandchildren, Jonathan Leberman, Laura Leberman Hudson(Tylon), Monica Sutherland, Melanie Lewis(Dillon), Bryan Purvis(Stephaine), Kaleb Kidd, Matthew Sutherland, Hannah Sutherland, and Zachary Sutherland; great grandchildren, Landon Ivey, Dawson Lewis, Layla Lewis, Cloey Tanner, Angel Welch, and Bella Purvis; nieces and nephews, Susan(Ricky)Boswell, Jason(Kacee)Jarrett, Ronald(Debra)Hartley, Kim McBee, Tracey(Jim)Black, and Keila(Tracy)Gowens; several great nieces and nephews also survive. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 5, 2020 at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until the service hour of 3:00 PM with Rev. Ed Archer officiating. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers are, Jonathan Leberman, Bryan Purvis, Matthew Sutherland, Zachary Sutherland, Kaleb Sutherland, and Jason Jarrett. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Mildred Lee Sutherland.
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 5
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
3:00PM
3:00PM
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
711 College Street
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Alabama man faces felony drug charge
- Trump rally divides north Georgia community hit hard by COVID-19
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday December 27 - 8 a.m.
- Trump to headline rally in Dalton on Jan. 4, will be first visit to the city by a sitting president in 28 years
- Police identify suspect in fatal Buckhead shooting of Cobb 7-year-old
- New strip mall in Chickamauga starts with Wendy’s, hopes for pharmacy, rehab and walk-in clinic
- Report: Rome woman found with meth during shoplifting arrest
- New Georgia laws that take effect on Jan. 1
- Warrant: Silver Creek woman wanted in Tennessee
- Remembering Phil Jones, the architect of Shorter football