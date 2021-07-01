Mr. Darren Julian Suggs, age 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his residence. Darren was born May 29, 1966 in Calhoun, Georgia, a son of the late Alvin Lee and Patsy Yvonne Silvers Suggs. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Angela Smallwood and Donna Lee Parker who was the mother of his children. Darren was a woodworker by trade and he and his father owned S & S Woodworks. He was also a truck driver for Biddle Express. He is survived by his fiancée, Charlotte Leilania Kay of the residence; sons, Christopher Darren Allen Suggs and his fiancée, Breann Williams, Caleb Alvin Julian Suggs, Nash Samuel Gene Suggs, Noah Floyd Nathaniel Suggs; daughters, Ashley Hope Thomas and Shelby Angela Alice Suggs; grandchildren, Jalee, Ashton, Colee, Karma and Parker all of Calhoun, GA; brother, Barry Lee Suggs of Adairsville, GA; sisters, Deanna Renee Suggs of Calhoun, GA; mother of his children, Lorette Michelle Burns of Calhoun, GA; son of his fiancée, Brandon and Amanda Bradshaw and their children, Sadie Lee Bradshaw and Cody Lee Bradshaw of Calhoun, GA; brother of his fiancée, Raymond Hall of Rydal, GA; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services to celebrate the life of Mr. Darren Julian Suggs will be held Monday, July 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Assembly of Faith Memorial Gardens with Reverend Stacy Hensley officiating. Jonathan Cordell, Joshua Cordell, Lee Smallwood, Daniel Smallwood, Raymond Hall and Brandon Bradshaw, will be honored to serve as pallbearers. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Calhoun Chapel, 675 Jolly Rd NW, Calhoun, GA 30701.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Daytime Emmys 2021: The Winners List
- Toddler's body found in Chattahoochee River
- Police identify woman, baby killed by a car on U.S. 41 in Cartersville
- Infant born with end stage renal disease passes away, family thanks community for help
- Supreme Court reshapes Congress’ power to allow lawsuits
- Rome ends lot size rules to promote home construction, bans outdoor pet tethering
- Fort Oglethorpe’s July Fourth celebration cancelled due to impending bad weather
- Gordon Record, June 26, 2021
- Texans sue to stop state from exiting federal program paying extra $300 in unemployment
- Almost Homemade
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.