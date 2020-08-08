Tammy Stevenson, Lynn Tammy Lynn Stevenson, 51, of Calhoun, GA died August 07, 2020. Services were held at 11:00 AM, on August 10, 2020 at Max Brannon & Sons Chapel. Interment at Haven of Rest Memorial Park.. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
