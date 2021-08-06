Jacob Wesley Stephens, 28, of Calhoun, died Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was born in Gordon County on November 6, 1992. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Paige Wilson. Jacob was a customer service representative at Stark Carpet/ Prestige Mills. He enjoyed basketball, bowling, and deer hunting. He graduated with the Class of 2011 from Sonoraville High School. Jacob was smart, fun loving, and considered a gentle giant with a heart of gold. Jacob is survived by his parents April and Victor Garcia, Chuck Stephens; grandparents, Sandra and Barry Goodwin, John B. Sheriff, Beverly Baker, Mary Slovick Ramos; brothers, Joshua Stephens, Austin Garcia; uncles, Jamie Sheriff and Chris Baker. The family will receive friends Monday, August 9, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Bethesda Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM from Bethesda Baptist Church with Pastor Wesley Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Barry Goodwin, Randy Cheek, Seth Wilson, Christopher Baker, Dakota French, Justin Gilbert, Rodney Curtis, and Michael Stewart. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Jacob Wesley Stephens.
Service information
Aug 9
Visitation
Monday, August 9, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Bethesda Baptist Church
146 Bethesda Church Rd.
Calhoun, GA 30701
146 Bethesda Church Rd.
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bethesda Baptist Church
146 Bethesda Church Rd.
Calhoun, GA 30701
146 Bethesda Church Rd.
Calhoun, GA 30701
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
