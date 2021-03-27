Eva Grace Britt Stephens, age 86, of Calhoun, Georgia passed away March 26 at Advent Gordon Hospital. She had been surrounded by her devoted daughter Brenda Gail Stephens Dickinson and granddaughter Laura Beth Dickinson Brown since her hospitalization. With the Coronavirus no one but the wonderful staff of Gordon Health and Rehab Center had been in physical contact with Mrs. Stephens since March 7, 2020. What a blessing it has been getting to have physical contact with her in the hospital which due to Covid restrictions was limited to immediate family. She was born in Broadridge, NC, March 5, 1935 daughter of Hezzie Havan Britt and Mattie Martha Britt. She was the youngest of 10 children. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was known to sing hymns in her room at GH&R Center. She was the wife of the late John Robert Stephens. Married for 67 years. She is survived by her loving daughter Brenda Stephens Dickinson (George) of Adairsville, GA, Melissa Lee Dickinson (Tom Query) of Decatur, GA, Laura Beth Brown (Joey) and her precious Great-Grandchildren Gage Benson Brown and Aerie Mae Brown of Adairsville, GA and sister Margaret Simmons of Evergreen, NC and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her siblings, Velia, Bracey, Horace, Lacey, Ellis, Rosa Lee, Iley, and Nannie. Before her declining health she was an active member of The First Baptist Church of Lumberton. Prior to joining The First Baptist Church she and her family were members of East Lumberton Baptist Church. She served the Lord in the capacity of Training Union Director, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir member. She was also a member of the Lumberton Civic Chorale and American Business Women's Association. She worked at Southeastern General Hospital's operating room, Burlington Industries, Goodyear, Converse, and was the Manager of Fine Jewelry at Belk. Yard work was her passion. She would much rather be in the yard than in the house. She will be buried with her husband John (US Navy - Korean War) at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Visitation will be at Brannon Funeral Home from 11- 1pm Tuesday followed by a service for family only at the Canton National Cemetery. Brannon and Son Funeral Home in Calhoun will be in charge. You may leave a message on their website after Mother is listed or light a candle in her behalf. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Alzheimer's Association can be made in her memory.
