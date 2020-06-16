Mrs. Helen Blankenship Stabenow, 84, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the Erlanger Hospital. Mrs. Stabenow was born in Gordon County on July 27, 1935. She was a daughter of the late Tom and Jessie Junkins Blankenship. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Ray Curry; a son, Danny Joe Ray; sisters, Pearl Scott and Mildred Hand; and brothers, Ben Blankenship and Jimmy Blankenship. Along with her husband she was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Calhoun. She is survived by her loving husband, Waldemar George Stabenow of the residence; sons and daughter-in-law, David Ray of Chatsworth, Donny and Loria Ray of Dalton, and Charlie Ray of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; sister, Ruth Blankenship of Calhoun; brother, Gene Blankenship of Adairsville; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Helen Stabenow will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Reverend Mitch Crow will officiate. Mrs. Stabenow will be laid to rest at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Stevie Cochran, Jackie, Andy, and Jeff Blankenship, Joshua Ray, and Bill Hutchinson will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed by visiting our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by family owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory. 675 Jolly Rd Calhoun GA 30701 706-625-7577
