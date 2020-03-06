Mrs. Katherine Mary "Katie" Fiorito Sosebee, age 67, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Katie was born June 29, 1952 in Huntington Park, California, a daughter of the late Carmello and Doris Joan Beacuhamp Fiorito. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Sosebee, a brother, Tim Fiorito and a special friend, Tommy Helms. Katie was a 1969 graduate of California High School in Whittier, California. She moved to Dalton, Georgia, in 1972. Most people will know Katie from the Spiced Apple. She opened the Spiced Apple on October 1, 1980, the Holly Tree House Bed and Breakfast in 1994 and Christian & Jake's Bistro in Calhoun, GA, in 2012. She instilled her work ethic in her children. She was the original owner of The Spiced Apple, and her legacy lives on with her son, Jason, who currently owns and operates the restaurant and with her grandson, Christian who owns and operates, Christian and Jake's Bistro. She is survived by her daughter, LeeAnn Jones of Dalton, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Kim Sosebee of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Christian and Morgan Jones of Cohutta, GA, Jacob Jones of Chattanooga, TN, and Asher Sosebee of Canton, GA; sister, Annette Foster of Long Beach, CA; brothers and sister-in-law, John and Arlene Fiorito of Whittier, CA, and Mike Fiorito of Maui, HI; nieces and nephews, Amy Fiorito of Los Angles, CA Joey Fiorito, Angel Fiorito both of Whittier, CA, Justin Foster of Chesterton, IN, Jamie Fiorito of Whittier, CA, and Rachel Fiorito of Wichita, Kansas, Angelo Lorenzoni of Salem, OR; cousins, Mary Jean and Gerald Chuck, and Brandon Chuck of Temple City, CA; friend, Kathy Orio of Whittier, CA special companion, her cat, Zoodle the Noodle; special friends, Freddie, Martine and Meine Nieuwland and Grace Nieuwland Braams all of Leeuwarden, Netherlands, Nancy Chadwick of Chatsworth, GA, Linda and John Chung and their children, Shauna Chung, Evan Chung and Nicolas Chung, Evelyn Helms, Marilyn Helms, Lee Tubbs and Maude Swalens, Ralem Eomhd all of Dalton, GA, Lupe Lechuga, and Rachel Smith of Chatsworth, GA, and Micah Carroll of Ringgold, GA; Keith Sosebee of Raleigh, NC, and Richard Sosebee of Downey, CA. Carolyn Miranda Neighbors, Dustin Sosebee, Kelly Hogsed, Mallori Chastain and Marcos Miranda. The family will receive friends at Ponders Melrose Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by, Ponders Melrose Chapel 138 Melrose Drive Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002 www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Ponders Funeral Home - Dalton
138 Melrose Drive
Dalton, GA 30721
138 Melrose Drive
Dalton, GA 30721
