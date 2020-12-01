Ruby Lee Smith, 82, of Calhoun, GA died Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1938, to the late Dewey and Irene Glass Casey. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Rhelda Casey, and brother-in-law, Ken Smith. She was a lifelong homemaker. Prior to retirement, she was employed with the Calhoun Times and Ron Hall Insurance. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church. She will be missed dearly by the ones she loved. She is survived by her loving husband, Rembert A. "Bert" Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Roger and Trenna Smith, Mickey and Cathy Smith; brothers and sister-in-law, Rev. Winford and Virginia Casey and M.D. Casey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda Smith, Joyce and Glenn Smith, and Sandra and Allen Davis; grandchildren, Davis Smith, Makenna Brown, Jared Smith, and Jordan Smith; a great-granddaughter; Evie Smith; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive along with a life long friend, Grapell Headrick. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM from Riverview Baptist Church with Rev. Winford Casey and Rev. Josh Pilgrim officiating. Her body will lie in state at the church from 12:00 PM until the service hour. A private family graveside service will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Pallbearers serving include; Todd Davis, Keith Smith, Greg Montgomery, Donald Bowen, Bryson Davis, and Scott Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ladies Sunday school class of Riverview Baptist Church. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Ruby Lee Smith.
