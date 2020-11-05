Nanka Smith, 86, of Calhoun, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020, following a brief illness. Nanka was born in Cedar Bluff, Alabama, on June 17, 1934; she was the daughter of the late Glen and Hattie Mae Prater Weeks. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.H. Smith, in 2010, to whom she was married on February 9, 1957; her daughters, Kim Smith Carey and Barbara Ann Smith; her sister, Mary Nell Hendricks. Nanka was a member of Enon Baptist Church. She was a nurse for many years: She worked at Hamilton Medical Center and was the office nurse for Dr. Earl McGhee. After retiring from nursing, Nanka worked in the Dietary Department at Gordon Healthcare. There, she will be remembered for the "Nan's Friends" group that she started as a social time for the residents. In her later years, she enjoyed being with her friends; her greatest treasure was the joy her grandchildren brought her. Nanka is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Perry Rawls; her grandchildren, Will Rawls and Katie Rose Rawls; her nephew, Michael Whittemore; her niece, Glenda (Eddie) Fuller; her son-in-law, Curtis Carey. Nanka's family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fain Cemetery. Rev. Johnny Massengill will officiate. Pallbearers are Curtis Carey, Kevin Brown, Tim Brown, David Burton, Michael Whittemore, Will Rawls, Brad Hancock, Duane Fuller, and Eddie Fuller. The "Wednesday Birthday Club" will serve as honorary pallbearers. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Nanka Smith.
